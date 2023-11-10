With assets of Rs 405 crore, Rajgopal Reddy among richest candidates in Telangana

The Congress leader had declared assets of Rs 66 crore while contesting Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Rajgopal Reddy, who was a member of Lok Sabha from 2009 to 2014, was elected to the Assembly from Mungode on Congress ticket in 2018. He quit the Congress, resigned from the Assembly, and joined the BJP last year. He, however, lost the by-poll held in November last year.

Rajgopal Reddy, brother of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, returned to Congress a few days ago and secured the ticket again for Munugode.

Pailla Shekar Reddy of the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is the second richest candidate in the state. Seeking re-election from Bhongir Assembly constituency, he has assets of Rs 227 crore.

Shekar Reddy is in the real estate business and is said to be partners with another BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and Medak MP K. Prabhakar Reddy.

Prabhakar Reddy, who filed the nomination as BRS candidate from Dubbak, has assets of Rs.197 crore. Recovering from a recent stabbing attack, he came to the office of a returning officer in a wheelchair to file his papers on Thursday.

He has movable assets of Rs 7.24 crore while his wife Manjulatha owns movable assets of Rs 9.41 crore. He has immovable assets of Rs 84.63 crore while that of his wife are valued at Rs 96 crore. In 2022-23, his income was Rs 2.91 crore while it was Rs 3.16 crore in the previous year. The couple has total liabilities of Rs 12.79 crore.

Janardhan Reddy, who is seeking re-election from Nagarkurnool, has declared assets of Rs 112 crore.