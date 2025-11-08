Will not tolerate blackmail, Telangana CM warns striking private colleges

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

With the private professional colleges in Telangana continuing their indefinite strike to demand release of pending dues under the fee reimbursement scheme, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday, November 7, said that the government will not tolerate their blackmail.

While making it clear that the government will clear the dues in a phased manner, he asked the managements of these colleges not to play with the lives of students.

"We will release funds in phases. We will not tolerate students being inconvenienced for this. They are talking as if new problems have arisen after Revanth Reddy came, and this problem did not exist before," the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

The Chief Minister also stated that the colleges were collecting huge fees in violation of all rules and demanding fee reimbursement from the government. "Are you blackmailing the government? What talks can the government have with those who have shut down colleges? I know how much donations the colleges are taking," he said.