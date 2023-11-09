Will Akbaruddin Owaisi vacate seat for son? Both file nominations for Chandrayangutta

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and his son Dr Noor Uddin Owaisi have filed their nominations for the Chandrayangutta seat ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections scheduled for November 30. The father-son duo’s decision to contest from the same constituency has set off speculation that Akbaruddin, who currently holds the Chandrayangutta seat, may vacate it for his son and contest from the Bahadurpura constituency.

The AIMIM hasn’t fielded a candidate for Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura constituency as of yet. The last date for filing nominations is November 10 and for withdrawal is November 15.

The AIMIM announced its decision to contest from nine seats for the Assembly polls on November 3. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had released the names of six candidates and announced that unlike before, they will contest from Jubilee Hills as well.

It is worth noting that two of the party’s MLAs – Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan and Yakutpura MLA Syed Pasha Quadri – have been dropped. Owaisi had stated that the AIMIM’s friendship with the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) remains, adding that the AIMIM will continue to ask Muslims to vote for BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) this time around as well.

The AIMIM candidates are Akbarudin Owaisi for Chandrayangutta, Mir Zulfiqar Ali for Charminar, Kausar Mohiuddin for Karwan, Ahmed Bin Balala for Malakpet, Mohd Majid Hussain for Nampally, and Jaffer Hussain Meraj for Yakutpura. Zulfiqar Ali and Majid Hussain are the two new faces of the party, and both have served as Mayors of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).