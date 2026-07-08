Why Uppal is getting hotter: Dense construction and reduced green cover increase temperatures

By Arava Satya Sai Chanti, Anam Hyder Wani, Nikhil Varma, Rishikesh Bheemani, Ritika Rondi and Sammyak Rokade

Uppal is a suburb of Hyderabad, located in the northeastern part of the city. It is known for housing landmarks like the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium and has schools, government offices, industrial zones and commercial centres. The area experiences high temperatures due to the Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect that operates within the city limits.

Our examination of Land Surface Temperature (LST) data covered the years 2015, 2020, and 2025 and shows how heat zones have expanded with warmer areas becoming larger. In Uppal, rapid urban development has changed the thermal balance. Dense construction and fewer trees are creating persistent heat hotspots. With limited green spaces, the local thermal environment seems to have experienced permanent changes.

In the datajam organised by OpenCity in collaboration with the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, we conducted a heat-risk assessment to investigate this pattern more effectively. The framework includes three essential elements that consist of UHI intensity hazards measured through LST, population vulnerability assessment and evaluation of possible effects on productivity and human activities. This method establishes an urban heat risk assessment framework for Uppal through spatial analysis and data assessment that supports efficient planning operations.

How temperatures changed over time

The temporal analysis of Land Surface Temperature (LST) shows a thermal profile transformation of Uppal from 2015 to 2025. The spatial distribution of temperature shows that areas which were previously moderate have gradually transitioned into higher temperature zones.

In 2015, high-temperature regions existed as scattered and limited areas. The zones expanded across built-up areas which experienced increased development by 2020.