A study on the culture of repairing electrical and electronic products has found that high repair costs, spare parts’ shortage, lack of training for technicians, and a preference for replacement over repair, especially among higher income groups, are the main challenges to sustaining India's traditional repair culture.

The report titled ‘Stitch in Time: Evaluating Consumer Behaviour and Electronics Repair Accessibility’, published by the New Delhi-based environmental research and advocacy organisation Toxics Link, looked at the repair ecosystems for IT and household appliance sectors in five cities: Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, and Ranchi.

In Hyderabad, discussions with repair professionals in the IT repair hub of Abids revealed poor access to genuine parts, which remain expensive and difficult to source for smaller repair shops.

While an original iPhone 12 Pro screen costs around Rs 35,000, a first-copy alternative is available for only Rs 8,000 in these repair shops, the study notes.

“Most repair shops operate as small-scale, informal setups lacking advanced diagnostic tools and specialised equipment for complex repairs. To work around these limitations, technicians frequently salvage spare parts from non-functional devices,” the study said.

With manufacturers prioritising their own service centres and large sellers, smaller repair shops are left at a disadvantage in procuring original spare parts, particularly for brands like Samsung, LG, and Apple, it said.

Moreover, training for IT repair technicians is largely informal in both Delhi and Hyderabad, the study found.

“In areas like Abids, only a limited percentage of technicians engaged in repair have received formal training in electronics and electrical engineering repairs, and even fewer have attended specialised courses from ITIs or institutions focusing on advanced repair techniques. Without structured learning opportunities, many technicians struggle to keep up with advancements in computing, networking, and smart device repairs,” it said.

Few technicians were trained on handling electronic waste responsibly or sourcing sustainable repair parts, contributing to unsustainable practices in IT repair hubs such as Abids, the study said.

The study also found widespread reliance on non-original components in wholesale markets of both Hyderabad and Delhi, which meant customers often experienced device malfunctioning or reduced lifespan after repairs.

“Independent repair businesses struggle to maintain customer trust, as lower-cost alternatives, though affordable, often lead to reduced performance and durability,” it said.

Similar patterns were observed in the household appliances repair market of Hyderabad’s RP Road, where most small-scale repair shops lacked the facilities for complex repairs of high-end televisions, microwaves, and air conditioners.

While consumer attitudes towards repair as opposed to replacement varied in Hyderabad based on income group and the kind of equipment, on a broader scale, Delhi and Hyderabad both showed a “strong replacement trend across income groups, especially in the IT and telecom sector,” the study said, with consumers replacing gadgets frequently “due to rapid technological advancements and brand loyalty.”

Across cities, however, most consumers in the lowest annual income group of Rs 1–5 lakh chose repair over replacement for financial reasons, particularly with large appliances that are expensive to replace.

“Small appliances and IT and telecom equipment, however, see a slightly higher replacement rate in metropolitan cities like Delhi and Hyderabad, where cheaper alternatives and easy financing make upgrades more accessible. In contrast, cities like Kolkata, Nagpur, and Ranchi demonstrate a stronger repair culture due to the availability of cost-effective local repair services and the consumers' reluctance to invest in new devices unless absolutely necessary,” the study said.

Calling for strengthening the repair sector, the report recommends that the government make it mandatory for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM pm) to let customers and independent technicians access their repair manuals and genuine parts. It also recommends standardising the repair sector with certifications and formal warranties, improving supply chain access to genuine spare parts, and launching repair training initiatives.