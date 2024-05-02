Why EC did not take action on PM Modi: KTR asks after KCR barred for 48 hours

"You can ban him [KCR] temporarily, you can’t kill the truth that he wants Telangana to know. Remember, the only people who are scared of you for speaking the hard truths are those who are living a lie," Rama Rao said.

The ECI had barred KCR, as Rao is popularly known, from campaigning for 48 hours for making derogatory and objectionable statements against Congress. It barred him from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, shows and interviews, public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours, starting from 8 p.m. Wednesday (May 1).

Meanwhile, KCR said in his reaction that EC did not bar Revanth Reddy when he used foul language and threatening words against him. Addressing his bus yatra at Mahabubabad, the former Chief Minister said the EC banned him for 48 hours but he was urging BRS cadres to campaign for 96 hours.