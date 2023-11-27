‘Why does Telangana need a farmhouse CM?’ Modi takes jibe at KCR at election rally

In a veiled reference to leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned on Sunday, November 26, that leaders from Telangana who are involved in the Delhi Liquor scam will not be able to escape, guaranteeing that “such leaders will go to jail.” The PM was addressing an election rally at Toopran in the Medak district of Telangana, where he specifically attacked BRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, alleging that his family members were facing investigations for corruption.

At the rally, Modi also censured the Congress for not having many chief ministers from the Backward Class (BC) community, and reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s promise that if it comes to power in Telangana, a BC leader will be the CM. “They (BC communities) did not get such a chance, which is why the BJP has promised that it will give Telangana its first BC chief minister. BJP will bring social justice,” he said.

The PM’s jibe against KCR’s family being involved in corruption cases was in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s questioning of K Kavitha, KCR’s daughter and BRS MLC, for her alleged involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. The case pertains to allegations that the Delhi government helmed by Arvind Kejriwal used the excise policy for 2021-22 to permit the functioning of liquor cartels, with some dealers who reportedly paid bribes for it benefitting from it. Kavitha is among the many leaders who have been questioned in the case.

On Sunday, Modi claimed in his speech that there is no difference between both the BRS and Congress. “The Congress pushed for ‘Sultan Shahi’ and KCR has pushed forward ‘Nizam Shahi’. Both are the biggest examples of family dynasty politics. The Congress has looted farmers, soldiers, and the youth. Under their governments, scams have taken place under the guise of farm loan waivers. The BRS is not far away from the Congress in such matters. Also, KCR’s government was not able to conduct the Group-I exams, and lakhs of youngsters are still questioning the government about the unemployment crisis,” the PM said.