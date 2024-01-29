WhatsApp review scam: Hyderabad police arrest man for swindling Rs 60 crore

The Hyderabad police have arrested a man from Tirupati for allegedly cheating a person from the city in a WhatsApp ‘review scam’ and swindling Rs 60 crore. The accused has been identified as Neshnor Sirish Kumar (38). He has allegedly cheated several people across the country by colluding with fraudsters from China, police said.

The police have found that Sirish Kumar arranged for bank accounts to the Chinese nationals running the scam. The accused has also travelled to China for the purpose.