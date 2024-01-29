WhatsApp review scam: Hyderabad police arrest man for swindling Rs 60 crore

The Hyderabad police have arrested a man from Tirupati for allegedly cheating a person from the city in a WhatsApp ‘review scam’ and swindling Rs 60 crore. The accused has been identified as Neshnor Sirish Kumar (38). He has allegedly cheated several people across the country by colluding with fraudsters from China, police said.
The police have found that Sirish Kumar arranged for bank accounts to the Chinese nationals running the scam. The accused has also travelled to China for the purpose.
Sirish was arrested following a complaint from a victim, a resident of Lower Tank Bund. The victim told the police that he was contacted by certain ‘executives’ on WhatsApp and Telegram. “The scammers provide tasks such as liking YouTube videos and sharing screenshots. They also pay small sums to their victims to gain their trust and then ensnare them in an elaborate scheme on Telegram,” quoted an official as saying.
As per the report, the accused had withdrawn Rs 1.5 crore from one account in one day. The police are carrying out a thorough investigation to unearth the crime network.