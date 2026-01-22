WEF 2026 at Davos: Telangana announces investments from Rashmi Group, L'Oréal

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government’s delegation at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos has secured investments worth several thousands of crores during the first two days of the annual meeting, which began on January 19.

Rashmi Group, an Indian conglomerate with businesses in iron, steel, cement, power and ferro alloy industries, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest Rs 12,500 crore in Telangana to set up a steel production unit, with a potential to create 12,000 direct and indirect jobs.

US-based private equity firm Sargad signed an MOU to invest Rs 1,000 crore over three to five years. The company's founder and CEO Srinivas Thota met the Telangana delegation and expressed interest in establishing an aviation MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility in the state.

French multinational company L'Oréal announced that it would inaugurate its beauty tech hub in Hyderabad in November 2026, with an initial investment of nearly Rs 3,500 crore.

Life Sciences policy to attract $25 billion investments

The Telangana government also announced that it has set a target of attracting USD 25 billion investment in life sciences in the next five years. CM Revanth also proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the WEF every July in Hyderabad.

The government unveiled Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–2030 at Davos, with a roadmap to position Telangana among the top five global life sciences clusters by 2030.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who is leading the Telangana delegation at Davos, released the policy.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that the policy targets USD 25 billion in investments and the creation of 5 lakh new jobs, with a strong focus on high-value R&D and environmentally sustainable manufacturing.

He said that key initiatives include Green Pharma City and flagship Pharma Villages. The state government will also establish a dedicated Life Sciences Innovation Fund, scalable up to Rs 1,000 crore ($111 million).

Telangana currently contributes 40% of India's pharmaceutical production. The state is the only region in the world housing over 250 USFDA-approved manufacturing sites.

The state is also a vaccine hub, and played a key role in vaccine production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CM Revanth proposes annual follow-up meeting of WEF in Hyderabad

CM Revanth also proposed to host a follow-up meeting of the WEF every July in Hyderabad. Stating that one year is a very long time for follow-ups in modern business cycles and making investment decisions, the Chief Minister proposed to the WEF to organise another follow-up forum every year, in July or August, in Hyderabad.

He said that the recent Telangana Rising Global Summit was very successful, attracting investments worth over Rs 5.75 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister told the attendees that Hyderabad had grown into a global hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He added that Hyderabad is being developed as India’s first city to be operational 24 hours -- with a focus on the night-time economy on both sides of the River Musi.

Other discussions, potential collaborations

US-based company Blaize, which designs AI hardware and software for AI data centers, discussed plans to scale up its R&D centre in Hyderabad.

NUkler Products, a joint venture promoted by Slovakia-based IQ Capital and India-based Green House Enviro, submitted an Expression of Interest to develop a nuclear reactor worth Rs 6,000 crore.

CM Revanth also discussed the possibility of collaborating with Chief Minister of Council of Vaud, Switzerland, Christelle Luisier Brodard, in areas including culture and education, skilling & training - especially in hospitality management and sports, retail and life sciences sectors.

Revanth also proposed the idea of building a 'Swiss Mall' in Hyderabad.

CM Revanth Reddy also met TATA Chairman Natrajan Chandrasekharan in Davos, and pitched plans to upgrade major stadiums in Hyderabad with support from TATA.

Representatives of Belgium-based brewing company AB InBev also met the Telangana delegation, and discussed plants to expand its existing facility in Telangana. The company currently has two manufacturing plants in Telangana providing employment to 600 people.