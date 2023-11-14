Watch: I want to see Mr Modi thrown out in 2024, says KTR

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Telangana Minister of Information Technology KT Rama Rao said that he doesn’t give credence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that his father and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had approached him with a request to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He was speaking in an interview with TNM’s editor-in-chief Dhanya Rajendran.

When pointed out that PM Modi said that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) approached him asking to join the NDA, KTR said, “PM Modi suddenly remembered that story two years after whatever it was that he was trying to document. I dont give credence and don't take his statement seriously, neither do people. He has said a lot of things in the past as well, none of which came true.”

Watch the full interview here: