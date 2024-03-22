Video: Women fight back robbers posing as delivery agents in Hyderabad

Two armed men who tried to rob a house in Hyderabad’s Begumpet were arrested by police in Hyderabad on Thursday, March 21. The accused were identified as Susil and Premchand, natives of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the pretext of delivering a courier, the duo went to the residence of Amita Mahot located in Paigah Colony. After entering the house they threatened Amita and her daughter with the country-made pistol.

But Amita fought back the robbers and managed to chase one of them out the house, CCTV footage shows. The house help, a woman, also joined in resisting the attack and held the other robber. Amita subsequently raised an alarm and alerted the neighbours. Though the thief tried to flee he was caught by the residents.

“The women in the house overpowered the robbers and snatched the pistol,” said North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohini Priyadarshini.

The other robber who managed to escape was later caught by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Kazipet, which is nearly 140 kilometres away.

According to the DCP, one of the intruders had previously worked at Amrita’s house. In 2022 he was employed as a house cleaning staff. But after six months they left for their hometown. The duo later planned to extort Amita and made elaborate plans, the DCP said. “They conducted a recce and got a country made pistol which was not in a working condition. ” DCP Priyadarshini said.