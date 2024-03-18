Video: Masked ‘chaddi gang' loots Rs 7.85 lakh from Hyderabad school

A group of masked robbers termed ‘chaddi gang', as they committed the theft while dressed in shorts, stole Rs 7.85 lakh cash from a private school at Hafeezpet in Hyderabad. The theft was committed on the night of Sunday, March 18, at the World One School under the limits of Miyapur Police Station of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The crime was recorded on CCTV cameras. The footage shows two masked offenders wearing underwear and gloves breaking into the school and searching a table for valuables. The police took up the investigation after the school management lodged a complaint.

Members of the ‘chaddi gang’ keep resurfacing in different areas, especially on the outskirts of Hyderabad, committing thefts with a similar modus operandi. In August last year, one such gang was spotted at a gated community in Madhapur. The gang was also found active on the outskirts of Tirupati in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police believe that members of these gangs hail from other states. They often target locked houses and commercial buildings on the outskirts of towns and cities