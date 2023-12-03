Victory of people of Telangana, not Cong: Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar stated on Sunday, December 3 that the result in Telangana is not the victory of the Congress party, but it is the victory of the people of Telangana. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Shivakumar stated, the voters of Telangana wanted a change.

"Leaders from various states have worked in Telangana to help the Congress MLAs win elections. The people of Telangana have given victory for the creation of the state. They have expressed their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi," he stated.