Velugumatla demolition victims demand Telangana govt rebuild their homes, revoke cases

Under the Act, a parcel of land is given as a gift or bhoodan in keeping with the 1951 Bhoodan Movement initiated by freedom fighter Vinoba Bhave. The Act enables the legal transfer of donated land to a Bhoodan Board for redistribution to landless, poor farmers.

“When a few women and I tried to resist the demolition, a woman police constable assured us that only the sheds were being razed. Not our houses. We sought permission to gather our things but we were pushed away,” said Nagamani, a resident of Vinoba colony said at the press meet.

She added that cases had been registered against several of her neighbours.

She pointed out that Vinoba colony is ironically only a few kilometres away from the Collectorate. “A Collectorate that was constructed and painted by people from our colony.”

Jayamma, another resident, said that they’ve been shifted to the Ambedkar Bhavan in Khammam city. “There are only two bathrooms for all of us. To add to this, at least 10 people have been arrested for resisting the demolition,” she said. Approximately 2000 residents are now at Ambedkar Bhavan.

Akhtarunnissa, also a resident, alleged that the demolition was a political conspiracy by Telangana’s Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and his supporter, Koteshwar Rao. “Cases were registered against our people even as we were trying to meet Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Rao at the Collectorate after the demolition,” she added.