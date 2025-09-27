VC Sajjanar appointed as new Hyderabad police commissioner

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

VC Sajjanar, known as an ‘encounter specialist’ in the state, was appointed the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, on Saturday, September 27. A 1996 batch IPS officer, Sajjanar has previously served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad and is widely remembered for his role in the 2019 Disha rape and murder case, where four accused men were gunned down in what police described as an “encounter.”

An ‘encounter’ usually refers to an extrajudicial murder by the police in which suspects are killed, often claimed to be in self-defence.

On November 28, 2019, a 27-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered, and her charred body was discovered in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area, triggering nationwide protests. A fast-track court later granted police seven days’ custody of the accused.

On December 6, the four men were killed at Chatanpally, near the spot where the victim’s body had been found. Police under Sajjanar’s leadership claimed the accused tried to snatch weapons and escape during a crime reconstruction, prompting officers to open fire. The killings divided public opinion, with many celebrating them as swift justice, while human rights groups denounced them as extrajudicial executions. In 2022, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry commission concluded that the police version was not credible, described the incident as a “fake encounter,” and recommended that the policemen involved be tried for murder.