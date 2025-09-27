VC Sajjanar appointed as new Hyderabad police commissioner

Follow TNM's channel for news updates and story links.
VC Sajjanar, known as an ‘encounter specialist’ in the state, was appointed the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad, on Saturday, September 27. A 1996 batch IPS officer, Sajjanar has previously served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad and is widely remembered for his role in the 2019 Disha rape and murder case, where four accused men were gunned down in what police described as an “encounter.”
An ‘encounter’ usually refers to an extrajudicial murder by the police in which suspects are killed, often claimed to be in self-defence.
On November 28, 2019, a 27-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and murdered, and her charred body was discovered in Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area, triggering nationwide protests. A fast-track court later granted police seven days’ custody of the accused.
On December 6, the four men were killed at Chatanpally, near the spot where the victim’s body had been found. Police under Sajjanar’s leadership claimed the accused tried to snatch weapons and escape during a crime reconstruction, prompting officers to open fire. The killings divided public opinion, with many celebrating them as swift justice, while human rights groups denounced them as extrajudicial executions. In 2022, a Supreme Court-appointed inquiry commission concluded that the police version was not credible, described the incident as a “fake encounter,” and recommended that the policemen involved be tried for murder.
Sajjanar, currently the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), succeeds CV Anand who was Hyderabad police Commissioner twice. Anand will now serve as the Chief Secretary for the Telangana Home Department.
Meanwhile, the state government has transferred 23 IPS officers. This came hours after Battula Shivadhar Reddy was appointed the new Director General of Police (DGP). Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary, Home, has been transferred and posted as Executive Vice-Chairman and Director General, Centre for Good Governance.
Shikha Goel will be the new Director General, Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to Government, General Administration Department, in addition to her current responsibilities as Director, TG Cyber Security Bureau. Swati Lakra, Additional Director General of Police, Organisation and Home Guards, is posted in full additional charge of the Director General, Special Protection Force.
Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, CID, is placed in full additional charge of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau in place of Vijay Kumar, who is posted as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence. Dr Anil Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Personnel), is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & OCTOPUS.
Y Nagi Reddy, Director General, Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services, is transferred and posted as MD, TGSRTC. Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Hyderabad, will be the new Director General, Telangana Disaster Response & Fire Services.