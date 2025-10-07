US pharma giant Eli Lilly to invest over $1 billion in Telangana

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Company on Monday, October 6, has announced plans to invest over $1 billion (around Rs 8,900 crore) in India over the next few years. A major part of this investment will go towards establishing a new manufacturing and quality hub in Hyderabad, expanding the company’s global supply and production network.

The investment is expected to expand patients’ access to the company's key medicines, including those for obesity, diabetes, Alzheimer's, cancer, and autoimmune conditions, around the world, the company said.

The Telangana government said this is among the largest pharma investments the state has secured in recent years.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Lilly’s decision to invest in Telangana despite competition from other Indian states reflects the company’s confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem, skilled workforce, and governance.

"From the recent opening of its innovation and technology site to a new manufacturing collaboration and the establishment of a manufacturing and quality hub, Lilly is moving swiftly to expand its presence in Telangana, reinforcing the state’s position as a preferred destination for cutting-edge healthcare investments,” he said.

The announcement was made after Eli Lilly’s delegation led by Patrik Jonsson, President of Lilly International, met CM Revanth Reddy and Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

The company said that it will immediately begin recruitment across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions.

“The investment reaffirms our confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network,” said Patrik Jonsson.

The Minister D Sridhar Babu said Lilly’s expansion is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing.

The state’s focus on technology-driven infrastructure and ease of doing business continues to attract global players across sectors, particularly in life sciences, he added.

With IANS inputs