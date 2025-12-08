US Consulate road in Hyderabad to be named after Donald Trump

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government, on Sunday, December 7, proposed to name the road leading to the US Consulate General building in Hyderabad after US President Donald Trump. Government officials said that the high-profile road along the US Consulate General is set to be called 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government will write to the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the US Embassy, informing them about their plans.

The state government has also decided to name the upcoming greenfield radial road connecting the Nehru Outer Ring Road at Raviryal with the proposed Regional Ring Road after late industrialist Ratan Tata. The interchange at Raviryal is already named the 'Tata Interchange'.

Addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Conclave in Delhi last month, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had proposed naming important roads in Hyderabad after leading global corporations.