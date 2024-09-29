Uproar in Telangana after Hyderabad woman dies by suicide allegedly fearing HYDRAA action

The suicide of a middle-aged woman from Kukatpally in Hyderabad, fearing alleged demolition of her house by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), has led to strong protests against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. The Opposition has termed the suicide ‘state-sanctioned’ murder.

G Buchamma, a resident of Kukatpally’s Yadava Basti, died by suicide on Friday, September 27 allegedly due to fear that her house would be demolished by HYDRAA. According to reports, authorities were in the process of demolishing alleged illegal constructions in the vicinity of her house. HYDRAA, which was constituted in July after the Congress came to power, has been clearing alleged encroachments on lakes and water bodies.

The deceased is survived by her husband and three daughters.

Speaking to the media, Buchamma’s relatives said that she took her own life worried about the future of her daughters who were dependent on the house. They blamed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s actions in carrying out demolitions for the death. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered a case on the death of Buchamma.

Tension prevailed on September 28 when opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders went to see Buchamma’s body, which was kept at Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad. Police prevented BRS leaders T Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, and M Krishna Rao from entering the hospital, leading to heated arguments.

“Buchamma did not die by suicide. It was a murder committed by the Revanth Reddy state government. I want to ask how many more have to die to stop the atrocities,” Harish Rao said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Eatala Rajender said, “Buchamma did not die by suicide, she was killed by the Revanth Reddy-led government. This is a state-sponsored murder. Previously too someone whose house was demolished had died of a heart attack. Revanth Reddy now reminds us of Sanjay Gandhi who demolished thousands of homes in Turkman Gate in Delhi.”

Reacting to the demolitions being carried out by the Telangana government, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay claimed that the government was targeting homes of only Hindus, leaving out Muslims.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao had held a meeting with the victims of HYDRAA at the BRS party office. The aggrieved families explained their complaints. Expressing solidarity, Harish Rao promised to fight for justice for them.

HYDRAA issues clarification

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath clarified that Buchamma’s house does not come under the FTL (Full Tank Level), but is within the buffer zone. He claimed that her daughters could have created anxiety about their house being demolished, which could have led to her death.

He also clarified that HYDRAA was not demolishing habitations where people are already residing even if they come under the FTL. “We are not touching any structure where people are already staying,” he said.

Responding to Buchamma’s suicide, he said that HYDRAA was not formed with the intention to create panic.

Meanwhile, the Telangana High Court has summoned Ranganath and the Ameenpur Tahsildar to appear before it on September 30, for demolishing a building belonging to a resident named Venkata Reddy. The demolition was allegedly carried out without following due process, in violation of the court’s orders.

