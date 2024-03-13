Union to celebrate September 17 as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' every year

The Union government has decided to celebrate September 17 every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day", said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement. The MHA on Tuesday, March 12 issued a gazette notification in this regard. It said that Hyderabad did not get freedom for 13 months after India's independence on August 15, 1947, and was under Nizam's rule.

"The region got liberated from Nizam's rule on September 17, 1948, after police action namely 'Operation Polo'. Whereas, there has been a demand from the people of the region that September 17 may be celebrated as "Hyderabad Liberation Day". Now, in order to remember martyrs who liberated Hyderabad and to infuse the flame of patriotism in the minds of the youth, the Government of India has decided to celebrate September 17 every year as "Hyderabad Liberation Day"," reads the notification.