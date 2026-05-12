Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son moves Telangana HC for bail in POCSO case

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Union Minister for State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhageerath on Tuesday, May 12, moved the Telangana High Court for interim bail in connection with the POCSO case against him. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.
The petition is scheduled to be heard on May 14.
Bhageerath was booked on May 8. He is charged under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which pertain to sexual harassment.
In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that a man named Sangappa set up a meeting with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on April 23 where they faced intimidation.
The mother alleged that during the meeting, “in the disguise of counselling to my daughter and his son as a way forward, we were subjected to indirect pressure to compromise… The statements made during the meeting caused serious fear, intimidation, and apprehension,” the complaint read.
Hours before the FIR against Bhageerath was registered at Pet Basheerabad police station, the Karimnagar II Town police on May 8 registered a counter FIR against the girl’s family on charges of blackmail and extortion.
Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police maintains that Bhageerath is absconding and his mobile phone has been found to be switched off for the past three days. Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ritiraj claimed that police are analysing the call records to trace the accused.
“I have discussed the case with the Station House Officer (SHO) and we have come up with an action plan for investigation,” DCP Ritiraj said.