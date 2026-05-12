Union Minister Bandi Sanjay’s son moves Telangana HC for bail in POCSO case

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Union Minister for State (Home Affairs) Bandi Sanjay’s son Bhageerath on Tuesday, May 12, moved the Telangana High Court for interim bail in connection with the POCSO case against him. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

The petition is scheduled to be heard on May 14.

Bhageerath was booked on May 8. He is charged under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which pertain to sexual harassment.

In her complaint, the girl’s mother alleged that a man named Sangappa set up a meeting with Union Minister Bandi Sanjay on April 23 where they faced intimidation.