Union minister Bandi Sanjay’s son absconding in POCSO case, says Telangana cop

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Cyberabad police on Monday, May 11, said that Bandi Bhageerath, son of Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay, is absconding and his mobile phone has been found to be switched off for the past three days. Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

Addressing the media at Petbasheerbad police station, Kukatpally Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ritiraj said the police are analysing his call records to trace Bhageerath. “I have discussed the case with the Station House Officer (SHO) and we have come up with an action plan for investigation,” Ritiraj said. The DCP added that they had already spoken to the survivor and will be speaking to her again as part of the investigation.

Earlier on May 11, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed the Telangana police chief to immediately initiate an inquiry into the sexual harassment case against Bandi Bhageerath. According to a press release from the CM’s office, Revanth questioned Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand over why no action had been taken so far, given that the complaint had been received on May 8.