Union Min Kishan Reddy calls Telangana’s municipal corporation division “illegal”

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday termed the division of the Hyderabad, Gajwel and Nalgonda municipal corporations by the Telangana government as illegal, alleging that the exercise was undertaken after the Centre issued a notification for the Census.

He told the media that after the Census notification was issued, a directive was circulated nationwide stating that revenue villages and wards should not be divided. Despite this, the state government proceeded with the division of the Gajwel, Nalgonda and Hyderabad municipal corporations, which he described as a completely illegal decision.

According to him, the Census Directorate has clearly stated that no changes should be made after December 31, 2025, and until May 2027. He alleged that the state government violated these guidelines.

The BJP leader said that at a time when municipal elections were being held in the state, the government transferred several IAS officers and officials of various departments in violation of Election Commission norms.

He stated that the division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three corporations was also in violation of Election Commission rules.

He further alleged that areas located far from the municipal headquarters were included in the new corporations, which, according to him, would cause injustice to poor residents of those villages. So far, the employment guarantee scheme had been beneficial to the poor in rural areas, he said.

The Union Minister alleged that the state government included several villages in the new corporations without any comprehensive plan or mobilisation of financial resources.

He pointed out that the area of the GHMC formed in 2007 was 650 square kilometres, and that under the new arrangement the three corporations together cover 2,053 square kilometres. However, he claimed that there is no infrastructure development plan commensurate with this expansion.

Kishan Reddy further alleged that the decision to divide the GHMC was taken unilaterally without seeking public opinion.

Although it was stated that the Outer Ring Road (ORR) would serve as the boundary, some areas were kept outside the ORR and some within it. Key areas such as the airport, BHEL and ICRISAT were excluded from the GHMC limits, he said.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress government, under pressure from the AIMIM, included AIMIM-dominated areas such as Rajendranagar and Maheshwaram within the core GHMC area for political considerations.

On the municipal elections, Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress party distributed money openly, in the presence of the police, inside and outside polling booths. He claimed that despite their repeated complaints, there was no response from the State Election Commission or the police authorities.

He said it was clear during the campaign that the Congress was facing strong opposition, while there was a lack of support for the BRS. He accused both parties of attempting to influence the elections through money power and acts of violence.

He, however, expressed confidence that the BJP would achieve good results in the elections.

The Union Minister also said that BJP national president Nitin Nabin expressed deep grief over BJP candidate Mahadevappa allegedly committing suicide in Makthal municipality due to threats and extreme pressure from the Congress party.