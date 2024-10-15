Union government sanctions highway projects for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has sanctioned various highway projects for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Union roads minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, October 14, made the announcement about the sanctioned projects for the Telugu states.

The ministry has sanctioned ₹516 crore for the construction of a 14 km long, 4-lane bypass for Nalgonda Town, from Nakrekal to Nagarjuna Sagar section of NH 565. The NH 565 is a national highway linking Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, beginning at its junction with NH 65 at Nakrekal in Telangana and passing through towns such as Nalgonda, Macherla, Erragondapalam, and Kanigiri.

“The existing section through Nalgonda Town experiences heavy mixed traffic, leading to congestion and long queues. This project will not only alleviate traffic in Nalgonda but also enhance road safety while improving connectivity between Nakrekal and Nagarjuna Sagar,” Gadkari stated.