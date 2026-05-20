Union government ready for in-principle approval for Hyderabad Metro Phase-II: Kishan Reddy

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Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said on Wednesday that the Centre has no objections for in-principle approval to Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project. He stated that the Centre is prepared to proceed on a cost-sharing basis wherein the Central and Telangana governments contribute equally.

Kishan Reddy stated this after meeting Union Minister for Urban Development, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

They jointly conducted a review of various key projects currently underway in Hyderabad city under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Urban Development.

The two Central ministers discussed several important issues related to urban development, infrastructure, sanitation, and public transportation.

They also discussed the Phase II project of the Hyderabad Metro. In light of the State government having already taken over operations from L&T, Khattar stated that the Central government would comprehensively examine the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and other technical specifications pertaining to the remaining Phase-II works, and subsequently take a decision.

Kishan Reddy said in a statement that the Centre has no objection for in-principle approval to Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project and that it is prepared to proceed on 50:50 cost sharing basis with the Telangana government.

Noting that the State government has already submitted proposals for the Phase-II Metro expansion covering a stretch of 162 kms, Khattar revealed that the Central government would give these proposals positive consideration and initiate further necessary actions.

According to Kishan Reddy, Manohar Lal Khattar shared key details regarding the sanitation of the Musi River in Hyderabad. He stated that, as part of the Central government's AMRUT 2.0 scheme, a total of 39 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) have been sanctioned to treat the sewage flowing into the Musi River, with the total cost of these projects amounting to ₹3,975 crore.

Khattar further revealed that these 39 STPs will have the capacity to treat 972 million litres of sewage per day. He noted that this initiative will not only prevent untreated wastewater from flowing directly into the Musi River but will also contribute significantly to the conservation of the river and the improvement of sanitation within the city.

Kishan Reddy said Khattar clarified that the Central government is extending its full cooperation towards the development of Hyderabad city and the provision of improved infrastructure facilities for its citizens.

Kishan Reddy thanked him on behalf of the people of Hyderabad.