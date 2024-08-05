Two youth fall to death from Kothaguda flyover in Hyderabad

Two youngsters in Hyderabad aged 24 and 26, who were riding a bike died after their bike hit a median and fell off a 20 feet high Kothaguda flyover on Gachibowli road, on Sunday, August 4. The deceased have been identified as U Bala Prasanna (24) and Rohith (26).

The incident occurred on the Kothaguda flyover on Gachibowli road under the limits of the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Rohith and Bala, both residents of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, were going on a bike from Masjid Banda towards Hafeezpet when the accident occurred. Rohith, a software engineer, was driving the bike while Prasanna, who was searching for a job, was riding the pillion.

Driving at a high speed, Rohith rammed the bike into the median. Both youngsters were flung in the air by the impact and fell on the road beneath the flyover. They were shifted to a hospital in a critical condition and succumbed while undergoing treatment, police said. The police shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital for autopsy and took up investigation.

(With IANS inputs)