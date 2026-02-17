Two students among 3 held for theft of 60 laptops from Hyderabad varsity

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Cyberabad police have arrested three persons including two engineering students of the University of Hyderabad for the theft of 60 laptops from the University and recovered entire stolen property. The accused include two students of B Tech second year student of the University of Hyderabad, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU).

K Balaraju, Inspector of Police, Gachibowli Police Station said, on Monday, February 16, that they have successfully solved a major theft case reported at the CR Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science (AIMSCS) premises at the University of Hyderabad, Gachibowli, where 60 laptops were stolen on the night of February 9. The accused broke into the AIMSCS computer lab through a window. Before entering the laboratory, the accused had cut off the CCTV cable and escaped with all 60 laptops.

Acting swiftly, the investigation team identified, traced, and apprehended the accused within a short period and ensured complete recovery of the entire stolen property. The accused have been identified as Regula Chandra Shekar, 30, a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh, Cherukuri Sai Charan and Uduthalapelly Ashwin Rao, both students of B Tech 2nd year CSE at HCU.

Police officer said the accused, having knowledge of the campus layout and security arrangements, committed the theft during late-night hours by unlawfully entering the premises and removing 60 laptops from the institute. The stolen property was intended to be disposed of for wrongful gain.

Police formed special investigation teams and analysed CCTV footage and other technical evidence, which enabled swift tracing and arrest of the accused. During the investigation, the entire stolen property was recovered in full. The accused were produced before the Court and remanded to judicial custody. Police recovered all 60 stolen laptops along with three mobile phones and two cars used in the commission of the offence from the possession of the accused.