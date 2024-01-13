Two Hyderabad cops in the dock for not filing complaint without Aadhaar Card

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner pulled up two police officials at the Habeeb Nagar police station for refusing to register a complaint because the complainant did not have an Aadhaar card. A charge memo was issued to Inspector K Ram Babu and sub-inspector K Shiva Kumar was suspended for dereliction of duty after the victim was found dead on Friday, January 12.

Family members of Tahseen Begum, the 22-year-old victim and a resident of the Mallepally area, had approached Habeebnagar police on Wednesday, January 10 in an attempt to get a complaint registered.

The Commissioner told media that police officials refused to take up a complaint as the family had not brought along a photocopy of the victim’s Aadhaar card.

Tehseen’s body was found by the Moinabad police on the roadside near Bakaravillage on Monday, January 8. In the course of the investigation, they interrogated the auto-driver who dropped Tehseen off. It was also learnt that she visited two of her friends before taking an auto to reach the outskirts of Bakaram village.

According to local reports, Tehseen died by suicide owing to depression. The Commissioner took notice of the case and issued orders against the police officials involved after Tehseen’s family protested outside Habeeb Nagar police station for delay in registering a case.