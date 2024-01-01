TSRTC suspends Family-24 and T-6 tickets after spike in passenger traffic

After the launch of the Mahalakshmi scheme caused a spike in passenger traffic, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced the withdrawal of Family-24 and T-6 tickets, effective January 1, 2024. The decision was announced by TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar, IPS, on Sunday, December 31. The Mahalakshmi scheme, which was introduced on December 9 by the Congress government, provides free transport for women, girls, and transgender persons in TSRTC buses within state borders.

According to Sajjanar, the decision comes as a response to the challenges faced by conductors in issuing Family-24 and T-6 tickets. “These tickets require conductors to verify passengers' identity cards and input their age. With the increased footfall due to the Mahalakshmi scheme, the process has led to delays in issuing the tickets, consequently impacting the overall journey duration,” he said.