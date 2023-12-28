TSPSC Group-II exams in Telangana postponed for the third time

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed Group II exams scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024. The TSPSC announced that the revised dates of examinations will be announced in due course. This is the third time that the Group II exam has been postponed since August.
The TSPSC had notified 783 Group II posts for which 5,51,943 candidates had applied in January and February. The exams were originally scheduled for August 29 and 30. However, the TSPSC postponed the exams following the demand of the candidates, who said that the dates were clashing with other competitive examinations.
The TSPSC later announced that the exams will be conducted on November 2 and 3. However, as the process for Telangana Assembly elections started on November 3, the TSPSC postponed the exams to January 6 and 7. When the second instance of postponement was announced, protests erupted in Hyderabad following the death by suicide of a young TSPSC aspirant Pravalika, alleging that the delay in holding exams was the reason. claiming that personal problems were the reason for her death.
The resignation of the Chairman and members of TSPSC following the change of government in the state has led to the latest postponement. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had said on December 27 that the Governor has not yet accepted the resignations of the Chairman and members and once this is done, a new board will be reconstituted.
He tried to allay the apprehensions of the unemployed and assured them that once the new board was in place, the process of issuing job notifications and conducting the exams would begin. He said that the Congress government is committed to filling two lakh vacancies in government departments by December 9, 2024.