TSPSC Group-II exams in Telangana postponed for the third time

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed Group II exams scheduled to be held on January 6 and 7, 2024. The TSPSC announced that the revised dates of examinations will be announced in due course. This is the third time that the Group II exam has been postponed since August.

The TSPSC had notified 783 Group II posts for which 5,51,943 candidates had applied in January and February. The exams were originally scheduled for August 29 and 30. However, the TSPSC postponed the exams following the demand of the candidates, who said that the dates were clashing with other competitive examinations.