Police deny postponement of TSPSC exams as cause of Pravalika’s death

The Hyderabad police claims that 23-year-old Pravlika died by suicide due to a crisis in her personal relationship, and not because of the Telangana State Public Service Commission exam being postponed. The death of the 23-year-old has led to public outrage, with the Opposition parties blaming the BRS government for the delay in the exams.

Addressing the media on Saturday, October 14, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) M Venkateshwarulu said that Pravalika’s WhatsApp chats revealed that she was hoping to marry her boyfriend Shivaram but he got engaged with another girl.

The police accused the Opposition leaders of manipulating the speeches of Pravalika’s friends and disseminating unverified information. The DCP also said that the protestors who had gathered on Friday night, demanding justice for Pravalika had attacked them with stones which left two policemen injured.

Pravalika was found dead at her hostel in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad on Friday, sparking a large-scale protest. The protestors did not allow the police to shift the body for postmortem and demanded justice. Protesting alongside the students, BJP MP K Laxman and Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav, claimed that thousands of students had been negatively impacted by the TSPSC's repeated cancellation and postponement of exams over question paper leaks and other mismanagement.

Amid heightened security Pravalika’s cremation rites took place at Bikkajipally in Warangal district on Saturday.

“The protestors did not allow the police to shift the dead body of the deceased for post-mortem, police tried to convince them. At midnight, the mob started pelting stones on police. Due to which two police personnel – ACP and SI were injured. A suspicious case was registered and after completion of post-mortem examination the dead body was handed over to the parents of the deceased,” the DCP said.

“We found a love letter addressed to Shivaram. CCTV footage showed Pravalika and Shivaram going out on Friday. She shared about how she was upset that Shivaram had deceived her and got engaged with another girl. We also verified the WhatsApp chats of the deceased and established her cause of the suicide,” DCP said.

Lamenting the politicization of Pravalika’s death, he said, “The political leaders from Congress and BJP parties gave different colors with their manipulative speeches and provoked the gathering and thereby caused traffic blocking by sitting on the road.”

The police stated that the cell phone of the victim and her suicide letter were sent to forensic team.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726