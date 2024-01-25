TSPSC Gets New Chief, Mahender Reddy Appointed as Chairman

The Telangana government has appointed former Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy as the new Chairman of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The appointment is part of the efforts of the new government to restructure the TSPSC, which has been rocked by question paper leaks, resulting in the frequent postponement and cancellations of recruitment exams last year. He will succeed B Janardhan Reddy, who resigned last month after the formation of the new government in Telangana.

M Mahender Reddy, an IPS officer of the 1986 batch, was appointed as DGP in November 2017. He retired in December 2022. The former police chief was selected by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after consultations.

The Raj Bhavan has clarified that the resignations of Janardhan Reddy and three other members of the TSPSC were forwarded to the state government for circulation of file, along with the remarks and opinion of the Advocate General, through the Chief Minister after ensuring a thorough examination of the matter. This was done in view of the ongoing investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on an alleged recruitment scam.