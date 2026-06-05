TRS chief Kavitha alleges official apathy, demands compensation for Ameerpet fire victims

Telangana Rakshana Sena (TRS) founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday, June 5, visited Ameerpet in Hyderabad to meet traders affected by the massive fire that gutted several shops a day earlier. Property worth crores were destroyed in the fire.

After inspecting the site and interacting with victims, Kavitha blamed the government and authorities for the incident, alleging negligence and administrative failure.

Addressing the media after her visit, Kavitha said the fire was not an unavoidable accident but the result of systemic lapses.

“This incident is a direct result of the sheer negligence of the authorities; it is by no means an unavoidable accident,” Kavitha said, adding “Time and time again, local shop owners raised red flags and brought valid evidence of safety hazards to the attention of the police department. The victims pre-empted this tragedy and kept the administration informed, yet their pleas fell on deaf ears.”

Kavitha said that the affected shop owners possessed valid No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the Fire Department and had complied with safety regulations.

She also criticised the emergency response, alleging that fire engines took nearly 75 minutes to reach the spot after the blaze was reported.

“A 75-minute delay for a fire engine to arrive in a central commercial hub like Ameerpet is a shocking symbol of callousness. Had the fire department arrived on time, the damage could have been heavily contained. While we are profoundly grateful that no lives were lost, this fire has utterly devastated the livelihoods of dozens of families,” she said.

Demanding accountability, Kavitha urged the state government to immediately announce compensation for those who suffered losses in the fire.

A fire broke out in a commercial building housing multiple shops near Pillar No 1042 on Ameerpet Road on Thursday afternoon at around 12.30 pm. After spotting the flames, workers and traders rushed out of the building and alerted the Fire Department. Police personnel reached the spot first and evacuated people from neighbouring buildings due to the intensity of the fire.

Several affected shop owners alleged that the fire originated from the exhaust system of a mess located adjacent to the building. They claimed they had repeatedly complained about the establishment, alleging that food was being cooked using firewood on the second floor despite safety concerns.

However, the management of the mess denied the allegations and suggested that the blaze may have been caused by an electrical short circuit in one of the shops. The exact cause of the fire is yet to ascertained by the authorities.