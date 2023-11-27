Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Modi roadshow: All you need to know

3 The Traffic coming from Telugu Talli flyover towards RTC X Road via kattamaisamma will be diverted at kattamaisamma towards Lower Tank bund.

4 The Traffic coming from RTC X Road towards Narayanaguda YMCA will not be allowed and will be diverted towards VST, Baghlingampally, Crown Cafe.

5 The Traffic coming from Himayathnagar towards Narayanguda X roads will not be allowed and will be diverted at Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old MLA Quarters, Cemetery, Ramkoti.

6 Street no 9 – The Traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters and Liberty via Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Narayanaguda X Roads will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ashok Nagar lane and Traffic coming from RTC X roads & Gandhi Nagar Via Ashok Nagar will not be allowed towards Street no 9.

7 Narayanaguda X Roads - After Road show passes Narayanaguda Flyover towards YMCA the traffic coming from RTC X roads/ Chikkadpally road will not be allowed towards YMCA road and will be diverted towards Himayathnagar Y junction & Crown Café and traffic from Crown Café towards Narayanaguda X Roads will be diverted towards Post Office, Barkatpura, Kachiguda Station Road.