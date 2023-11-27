Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad for Modi roadshow: All you need to know

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad for a Ria’s show, the Telangana police have issued a detailed traffic advisory.
The road show will start from RTC cross roads to Kachiguda cross road (Savarkar statue) on November 27. It is expected to begin at 1:00 pm and end at 10:00 pm.
Here’s everything you need to know about the traffic advisory:
Begumpet Airport to Kachiguda cross road ia Airport Y Junction, right turn under PNT flyover, Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet flyover, Green lands, Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, Yashoda Hospital, MMTS, Raj Bhavan, VV Statue, Nirankari, Old PS Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Khairtabad Flyover, Indira Rotary (Necklace Rotary), NTR Marg, Telugu Thalli, Katta Maisamma, Indirapark, Ashoknagar, RTC cross roads, Chikkadpally, Narayanguda and Kachiguda X Roads.
Traffic Diversion Points:
1 The Traffic coming from Musheerabad towards RTC X Road will be diverted at sagar lal hospital towards Ramnagar.
2 The Traffic coming from Hindi Maha Vidyalaya towards RTC X Road will be diverted at Azamabad X Road towards Ramnagar.
3 The Traffic coming from Telugu Talli flyover towards RTC X Road via kattamaisamma will be diverted at kattamaisamma towards Lower Tank bund.
4 The Traffic coming from RTC X Road towards Narayanaguda YMCA will not be allowed and will be diverted towards VST, Baghlingampally, Crown Cafe.
5 The Traffic coming from Himayathnagar towards Narayanguda X roads will not be allowed and will be diverted at Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Old MLA Quarters, Cemetery, Ramkoti.
6 Street no 9 – The Traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters and Liberty via Himayath Nagar Y Junction towards Narayanaguda X Roads will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Ashok Nagar lane and Traffic coming from RTC X roads & Gandhi Nagar Via Ashok Nagar will not be allowed towards Street no 9.
7 Narayanaguda X Roads - After Road show passes Narayanaguda Flyover towards YMCA the traffic coming from RTC X roads/ Chikkadpally road will not be allowed towards YMCA road and will be diverted towards Himayathnagar Y junction & Crown Café and traffic from Crown Café towards Narayanaguda X Roads will be diverted towards Post Office, Barkatpura, Kachiguda Station Road.
8 Vittalwadi X Roads – The traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery will be diverted towards Ramkoti X roads via Bhavans college lane.
9 RBVRR College – The Traffic coming from Barkatpura Circle/Chaman will be diverted at RBVRR Lane towards Crown cafe.
10 Barkatpura Post office – The traffic coming from Barkatpura Circle/Chaman will not be allowed towards YMCA & Lingampally and diverted towards Crown cafe X road.
11 Rajmohalla Chilla –The Traffic coming from Shalimar theater road will be diverted towards Ramkoti X roads via Jagruthi Degree College.
12 Padmashali Bhavan – The traffic coming from Venkateshwara colony and Shalimar function hall will not be allowed and diverted towards Ramkoti X roads.
13 Cemetery – The traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters will not be allowed towards Vittalwadi Junction - YMCA road and will be diverted towards Kingkoti Hospital Road.
14 Ram Koti X roads - The traffic coming from King Koti road & Eden gardens road will not be allowed towards Kachiguda X roads and will be diverted towards Boggulakunta x road.
15 DM & HS Junction: The Traffic coming from Chaderghat will not be allowed towards Ramkoti and diverted at DM & HS towards Andhra Bank & Traffic coming from Andhra Bank will not be allowed towards Ramkoti and diverted at DM & HS towards Chaderghat.