Torrential rain lashes Hyderabad, floodwater enters homes in Ameenpur colony

Heavy rains early on Tuesday, June 23, left several low-lying areas in Ameenpur and Beeramguda near Hyderabad inundated.

Rainwater entered houses and submerged vehicles in apartment buildings in a few colonies in Ameenpur, a satellite town in neighbouring Sangareddy district.

Residents of Durga Province colony spent a sleepless night as the floodwater entered the houses, damaging household items.

Basements of apartment buildings were flooded, submerging cars and elevators.

About 30 families in the colony were affected by inundation. They complained that authorities did not come to their rescue. Some people deployed motors to pump out water from apartment buildings.

Heavy rains with gusty winds lashed parts of western and southern Hyderabad and the outskirts, inundating roads and low-lying areas.

Areas like Chandanagar, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Kondapur, Rajendranagar, Shamshabad, Bandlaguda, and Chandrayangutta were affected.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society, Chandanagar in Cyberabad Municipal Corporation received the highest rainfall of 12.8 cm. Ameenpur recorded 12.15 cm, and Serlingampally recorded 11.98 cm of rainfall.

Several areas in Rajendranagar, Ramachandrapuram, Serlingampally, Ameenpur, and Patancheru mandals received moderate rainfall.

The downpour resulted in the disruption of the electricity supply in the affected areas.

Overnight rains also caused severe waterlogging near Ramdev Baba Mandir in Shivrampally Jagir under Rajendranagar mandal.

Police advised commuters travelling from Nehru Zoological Park towards Aramgarh to use the Dr Manmohan Singh Flyover.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) teams were trying to clear the water.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar praised the police personnel who are tirelessly working on the roads even in adverse weather conditions, with public safety as their sole objective. "Thanks to the traffic police personnel who are immediately responding to the waterlogging issue and participating in relief efforts, along with the teams from other departments extending their support. We urge the public to cooperate by following official traffic advisories to ensure they reach their destinations safely during the rains," the Commissioner said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds(40-50 kmph), were very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state.