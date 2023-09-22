Tollywood actor Navdeep summoned in drugs case

The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has summoned Tollywood actor Navdeep in a drugs case. The TSNAB on Thursday, September 21 served notice under 41A of Criminal Procedure Code directing the actor to appear at its office on September 23, and is likely to question him about his alleged links with drug peddlers.

On a petition by the actor, the Telangana High Court had on Wednesday, September 20 directed the police not to take coercive action against him. It, however, said police can question him. The actor had filed anticipatory bail after the police publicly announced that the actor was evading arrest in the case registered recently by the Gudimalkapur police following the arrest of three Nigerian peddlers.