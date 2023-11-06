TNM Poll Watch: Hyderabad’s transformation into a flyover city

Elections aren’t a spectator sport, they are lifelines to our democracy. It is our duty as news organisations to help you make an informed decision through factual reports, ground investigations and hard interviews. Hundreds of readers have contributed to the Newslaundry-The News Minute Election Fund to make this possible. Click here to contribute and power our reporters.

Every few months, a new flyover, overbridge, or underpass is inaugurated in Hyderabad. Most of these projects are part of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), aimed at building better infrastructure for Hyderabad to ease traffic movement in the increasingly congested city. This involves road widening works, grade separators, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and other works, which have given Hyderabad quite a makeover in recent years.

Under phase I of SRDP, 48 works worth Rs 8,052 crore were taken up. As of November 1, 37 of these works were completed, according to M Devanand, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s Chief Engineer (Projects). Phase II of SRDP recently received administrative sanction, with an outlay of Rs 4,305 crore for another 27 road infrastructure projects in Hyderabad.

Earlier this year, GHMC roped in a team from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, to conduct a Benefit Monitoring and Evaluation (BME) study of the flyovers and other roadworks built under SRDP so far. While the study is yet to conclude, Devanand said the Corporation has observed an increase in speed of commute, reduction in pollution and fuel usage, and an improvement in the overall health of the people residing at the junctions that would get jammed in the absence of these flyovers. “Especially the problems faced at every junction have been resolved, at some places completely, and at some places only partially because of various constraints. But overall, the average speed of vehicles on the roads has increased,” he said, leading to an overall reduction in traffic congestion. He added that with fewer vehicles stopping at junctions and the amount of pollutant particulate matter going down, people residing or working in such areas are now less likely to suffer respiratory problems.