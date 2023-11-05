TNM Poll Watch: A look at how Shivaji statues became part of BJP’s arsenal in Telangana



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worked aggressively to make electoral gains in the state of Telangana. But the primary contest in the state is between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress, the BJP remains a distant third in the political discourse. However, it would be naive to undermine the impact of the Hindu right-wing party that has mobilised various communities in Telangana under the Hindu identity, one of their methods of consolidation being the use of Shivaji statues to whip up communal passions.

Right-wing forces position Chatrapati Shivaji as a Hindu king who ‘fought against Muslim rulers’, while historic accounts testify that he was a lowered caste king who held secular values. In the past few years, there were several communal tensions in the state around the erection of Shivaji statues – which are now part of the Hindu right wing’s iconography. Though Shivaji’s legacy lies in bordering Maharashtra and has little to do with the history of Telangana, the BJP has been erecting statues of the late king as a “Hindu icon” in many parts of the state to assert their dominance and mark their presence. This is significantly visible in the regions like Adilabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Bhainsa, which border the state of Maharashtra. Parts of Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Bhainsa are also communally sensitive due to constant flare-ups between Muslims and Hindus.