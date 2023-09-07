Three workers killed in Hyderabad as scaffolding collapses at construction site

Three workers were killed in Hyderabad after the parapet wall of an under-construction six-floor building collapsed in Kukatpally. The workers, who were from Odisha, were working while standing on wooden scaffolding when the wall on the top floor fell on them on the morning of Thursday, September 7, at Addagutta Housing Society. Police said two workers died on the spot while three others were severely injured in the accident. One more worker succumbed to injuries at the hospital, and the other two workers' condition is critical.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Balanagar T Srinivas Rao told the media that the accident is likely to have occurred due to a lack of precautions amid heavy rains in the city. “Severe rainfall over the past few days might be the reason that led to the collapse of the wooden scaffolding. The owner of the building did not take any precautions before beginning the work today,” the DCP said. He added that rescue personnel immediately arrived at the site to extricate the injured workers and shift them to the hospital.

Speaking to local media outlets, local residents alleged that the building had permission for only G+5 floors but the additional sixth floor was being constructed illegally. Following the incident, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued notices to the builder and sent teams to demolish the top floor of the building.