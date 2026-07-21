Three women in ICU after C-sections at Telangana hospital, probe launched

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Three women were shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hyderabad’s Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) after they underwent caesarean deliveries and developed severe postoperative complications at Banswada government hospital in Kamareddy district. Health authorities have launched an inquiry into the matter.

Earlier, five women were shifted from Banswada to NIMS after they developed complications. Out of the five, three have been shifted to the ICU. Two of the three women are said to be in stable condition, while the condition of one of them is critical.

According to officials, the women experienced breathing difficulties, severe pain and other issues following their surgeries, prompting their transfer to the tertiary care hospital for advanced treatment. Their condition is being closely monitored by specialists.

The Telangana Health Department has begun an investigation to determine the cause of the complications. Preliminary reports indicate that a detailed review will examine the surgical procedures, medicines administered, sterilisation practices, and other clinical protocols followed during the operations.

Hospital authorities have assured that all necessary medical support is being provided to the affected patients. An inquiry committee of senior gynaecologists has collected the medical records pertaining to the case. The Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation has inspected the labour room and the operation theatre at Banswada.

Former health minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Harish Rao slammed the Congress government for ‘criminal negligence’.