Three senior CPI-Maoist leaders surrender before Telangana Police

Three senior leaders of the banned CPI-Maoist surrendered before the Telangana Police on Friday, October 10.

Three State Committee Members (SCMs) of the outfit, who spent 21 to 35 years underground, laid down arms before Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy.

Kunkati Venkataiah, 52, State Committee Member and Secretary/In-Charge of South Bastar DVC under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC), Mogilicherla Venkatraju, 45, State Committee Member (SCM) and in-charge of CNM in the DKSZC of the CPI-Maoist) and Thodam Ganga, 42, State Committee Member, Member in Janathana Sarkar of the DKSZC and In-Charge Janathana Sarkar, South Bastar DVC, decided to join the national mainstream.

Venkataiah and Venkataraju, from Siddiper and Hanumakonda districts of Telangana, spent 35 years underground, while Ganga, who is a native of Sukuma district of Chhattisgarh, was active in the outfit for 21 years.

Differences within the CPI-Maoist and health are among the reasons for their surrender. Venkataiah said that discussions were going on in the CPI-Maoist for some time to bring a change in tune with the changing socio-political and economic realities.

The three Maoist leaders were carrying a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh each. The police chief handed over the money to them in the form of demand drafts. In addition, they will receive further benefits in accordance with the Telangana government’s rehabilitation policy for surrendered cadres.

The DGP assured that all benefits due under the rehabilitation policy will be extended to them promptly, enabling them to rebuild their life with dignity and security.

He claimed that the return of the Maoist leaders to mainstream after so many years of underground life is a moral victory for the holistic and comprehensive policy adopted by the Telangana Police against the CPI-Maoist.

He stated that the decision of Venkatraju reflects growing discontent within the CPI-Maoist over ideological rifts and internal conflicts among the leadership, committees, and formations.

Shivadhar Reddy said that, inspired by the holistic and comprehensive strategy of the Telangana police, 412 underground cadres have surrendered before the state police so far in 2025. They include one Central Committee Member (CCM), four State Committee Members, two Divisional Committee Secretaries (DVCS), eight Divisional Committee Members (DVCMs), and 35 Area Committee Members (ACMs).

The DGP said that a total of 72 underground cadres of the CPI-Maoist are natives of Telangana. Out of the 12 Central Committee Members of the CPI-Maoist, eight are from Telangana.

The Telangana Police chief appealed to all the underground Maoist cadres native to Telangana to come back to their native villages by joining the mainstream and to take part in the advancement of the Telangana state through constructive participation.

“If underground Maoists return to their native places and join the mainstream, the Telangana government will extend all benefits, which include immediate relief with a suitable amount and other support measures and systems under its rehabilitation schemes to lead an independent and dignified life,” he said.

He assured that the Telangana Police Department will always strive to ensure that all benefits due from the government are provided to Maoists who join the mainstream, in order to support their livelihood and rehabilitation.