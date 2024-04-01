This 19th century Indian Muslim scholar had an interesting take on Christ’s crucifixion

Islamic narratives hold that God intervened during the crucifixion of Christ (a highly revered Prophet in Islam) with varying views across different sects and madhabs ranging from a total denial of crucifixion to accepting the crucifixion but questioning the redemption part.

Among the various positions of Muslim scholars and clerics across history on crucifixion is a fascinating exegesis of both the Christian and Islamic scriptures formulated by a mid-19th century Indian Muslim scholar, Moulvi Chiragh Ali.

Born in Meerut to a Kashmiri family and displaced economically by the revolt of 1857, Moulvi Chiragh Ali (1844–1895) found a livelihood in the princely state of Hyderabad in 1877 and made it his home. Sir Salar Jung I, the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad hired Chiragh Ali as a translator, recommended by Sir Sayyid Ahmed Khan. He quickly rose through the ranks to the post of Finance Secretary.

Moulvi and Sir Sayyid both were active Muslim commentators and authors on theology, politics, and culture in the 19th century. Having access to original Islamic and Western literatures on Islam, they both developed unique positions on various topics such as Quranic exegesis and recommendations on socio-cultural and political reforms within Muslim thought within the context of the Indian subcontinent, influencing each other. However, “Chiragh Ali’s speculative position is slightly more radical and perhaps a little more extravagant than that of Sayyid Ahmed Khan … with an incomparable spiritual freedom and courage,” in the words of H Kraemer, author of Islam in India Today, published in 1931.

From the collection of fascinating writings of Moulvi is an essay exploring the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, named “Hazrat Esa Masih ibn Maryam, Rasul Allah aur Salib” (“Jesus, the Messiah, son of Maryam, messenger of Allah and Cross”). In his essay, he formulated novel ideas on the nature and circumstances of crucifixion different from both Christian and Islamic commentaries on the subject.