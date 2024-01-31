The twists and turns in the saga of Hyderabad’s ‘Viral Kumari aunty’s eatery’

For hundreds of IT employees and the working class who earn a livelihood in and around the the bustling ITC Kohenur street in Hyderabad, Kumari aunty’s roadside food stall, which serves mouth watering meals, along with an array of meat curries, was the go-to spot to quench their mid-day hunger pangs. Stories about this little stall and the yummy food spread across Hyderabad, so much so that Kumari aunty became a favourite of food vloggers and influencers, earning her the name ‘viral Kumari aunty’.

But things took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, January 30, when the Raidurgam traffic police in Hyderabad’s Madhapur, asked her to close the stall as commuters in the IT stretch were complaining about the heavy traffic blocks that were a result of her ever-growing popularity. This is also seen as a move by the authorities, who are on a drive to regulate traffic in the city’s IT corridor.

As per reports, the Raidurgam police asked Kumari to shut her stall for a week and also requested her to reach out to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to find a more suitable location for her stall. Speaking about the incident, one of the officials from the Raidurgam police station alleged that Kumari had not recieved the permission to run the stall. “The stall is situated on the footpath and many YouTubers visit the place to record videos, which is causing major congestion in this particular stretch,” the police official told The New Indian Express.