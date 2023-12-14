The real game begins now, says KTR on Congress guarantees

He asked what happened to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's promise to waive Rs 2 lakh loans within two days of coming to power. He also asked what happened to the guarantee that in the first Cabinet meeting the six guarantees will be given Constitutional validity.

KTR, as the leader is known, said that there was never any discussion on finances in the previous Congress governments. "We submitted PAC and CAG reports every year. We released a white paper on finances every year," he said.

The BRS leader mentioned the Congress leaders are now saying that they were given the state after piling up the debts. He said the Governor would state the same in her speech in the Assembly. “An MLA says that 45,000 jobs will be provided in his constituency. How will he give? There are many guarantees given. They should know the burden when they are in government,” he said.