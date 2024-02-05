'TG' to replace 'TS' as Telangana abbreviation

The Cabinet decision was taken to implement an announcement made by Revanth Reddy during the election campaign. He had said 'TG' was replaced by 'TS' only to suit the TRS party. No other state in the country has ‘state’ in the alphabet component in the vehicle registration number, he had pointed out.

The Cabinet also decided to change Telangana Talli statue to reflect the sentiments of Telangana people. It decided to adopt Andesri’s "Jai Jai Ho Telangana" as the state song. It was also decided to design a new state emblem in consultation with all stakeholders.

The Cabinet decided to conduct state Assembly session from February 8. It approved the Governor's speech. It was also decided to implement two more guarantees after discussion in the Assembly. These guarantees are gas cylinders for Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units to households.