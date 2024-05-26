Tension in Telangana during Hanuman Shobha Yatra, BJP alleges police excess

Tensions flared in Karimnagar district of Telangana on Saturday, May 25, following an altercation between a group of Hanuman devotees and a few police officers during a Hanuman procession.

On May 26 evening, a young man named Jaidev (25) joined a procession of Hanuman devotees and was seen dancing while wielding a knife. Police officers who were present said that as they detained him and tried to take them to the police station, the Hanuman devotees followed their patrol van in an attempt to attack Jaidev. This led to a clash between the police and the devotees. Visuals showed a man in Hanuman mala hanging on to the patrol car, while several devotees chased after the vehicle chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’.

The devotees who took out the procession were observing Hanuman deeksha – a period of preparation considered sacred by Hindus ahead of a pilgrimage similar to the practice of Ayyappa pilgrims who visit Sabarimala — in which the devotees wear saffron clothes, abstain from certain ‘sinful’ activities and refer to each other as ‘swami’. The procession, called a ‘Shobha Yatra’, was held in the city of Karimnagar. Devotees typically observe Hanuman deeksha fors 41 days before visiting a temple.

In the evening, Jaidev joined the procession in Karimnagar, allegedly wielding a knife and creating nuisance. Angered by the act, some men in Hanuman malas or the saffron attire allegedly got into an argument with him, leading to a brawl. The police said that on being informed about the disturbance, they arrived at the scene in a patrol vehicle to detain Jaidev and disperse the crowd. However, the action resulted in heightened tensions between the police and the devotees.

Visuals circulated in the media showed one of the men in Hanuman mala hanging on to the patrol car, while several devotees chased the car chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. When the car stopped after a few metres, the devotees surrounded it. A police officer who attempted to pull the men away from the car was seen being surrounded and intimidated by the crowd. The police were seen carrying out a lathi charge on those who had chased after their vehicle.

During the altercation, the devotees also vandalised the police patrol car. A partially destroyed windscreen and entirely damaged back glass were visible in the visuals circulated online.

Karimnagar police said they did not know whether Jaidev was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. “The mob chased the police car in an attempt to attack Jaidev,” Karimnagar III Town police told TNM. The official added that, anticipating a law and order problem, the police detained a few devotees involved in the scuffle.

Later, several men in both Hanuman mala and in civilian attire, purportedly supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), held a protest at the police station against the police action.

Meanwhile, Jaidev’s political affiliation also became a point of contention. While Karimnagar Congress leader Komatireddy Narendra Reddy alleged that Jaidev was linked to the BJP, Karimnagar BJP leader Praveen Rao denied this. He also claimed that the protesting BJP workers only went to the police station to demand the release of the detained devotees.

BJP leader and incumbent Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar urged the Telangana police to release the devotees detained during the Shobha Yatra. He claimed that police, instead of establishing peace, carried out a lathi charge on the devotees, saying this led to heightened tensions. “Police attacked the men observing deeksha with lathis and used abusive words. An attempt is being made to provoke Hanuman devotees to abuse the police. Men in Hanuman mala would never do that,” Bandi Sanjay claimed.

On April 16 this year, a Catholic school in Luxettipet, Mancherial district, was attacked by a group of about 300 men dressed in Hanuman mala. WhatsApp messages intended to spread disinformation claiming that three students who were observing Hanuman deeksha were barred from taking exams were circulated which led to violence.

The crowd attacked the principal of the school and damaged the property while chanting "Jai Shri Ram." The Hindu extremists were booked on charges of trespassing, criminal intimidation, and assault.

In another incident May 2023, a group of devotees in Hanuman mala attacked a Muslim family in Medak district while chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, following an altercation over a non-religious issue.