Ten years after installation, barricades at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad removed

With the Congress set to form the new government in Telangana on Thursday, December 7, officials have initiated the removal of restrictions at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad. The official residence and principal workplace of the Chief Minister, Pragathi Bhavan was surrounded by fencing and the entrance had iron barricades for the past decade, which are now being removed.

During his election campaigns, soon to be sworn-in Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had announced that people would be allowed to visit Pragathi Bhavan freely to express their concerns to the CM if the Congress party is voted to power. Revanth also declared that the Congress government would rename Pragathi Bhavan as Ambedkar Praja Bhavan and said that the doors of Praja Bhavan and the Secretariat would be open to the public.

According to reports, traffic police have facilitated the flow of traffic within the barricaded area while workers swiftly worked to dismantle the barriers with JCBs.