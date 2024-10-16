Telugu Scribe reporter released on bail 8 days after arrest, passport seized

Gowtham Pothagoni, a journalist with the digital news portal Telugu Scribe, was released on bail on Tuesday, October 15, eight days after he was arrested in Telangana. Gowtham had been charged with ‘attempting to create political tensions and promoting disharmony among the public’ and ‘insulting Telangana government and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’.

The journalist was released on bail after the court ordered him to ‘execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000’ with two local sureties. His bail was also incumbent on depositing his passport along with the sureties and an assurance that he would not leave the country without the court’s permission.

Further, Gowtham was directed to appear every Monday before the investigating officer for a period of three months or until the chargesheet in his case is filed. The court additionally directed him to co-operate with the investigation, and not be involved in “any similar kind of offenses.”