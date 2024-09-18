Telugu choreographer Jani Master booked for rape of minor, POCSO applied

The Narsingi police have booked choreograper Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Wednesday, September 18. Jani has been accused of sexually assaulting a female choreographer who worked alongside him.

Jani was first booked under sections 376 (2) (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. The POCSO clauses were added as Jani is accused of assaulting the 21-year-old survivor from 2019, when she was just 16 years old.