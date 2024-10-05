Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter passes away at 38

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Gayatri, passed away on Saturday, October 5. The 38-year-old was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of chest discomfort. According to multiple reports, she passed away due to cardiac stroke. She is survived by her husband and a 10-year-old daughter.

It is said that Rajendra Prasad and his daughter were estranged for years because of personal issues and patched up together recently. The senior actor was in the shooting spot when he received the news of his daughter’s death.

Several film personalities have expressed their condolences. Actor Jr NTR said that Gayatri was “very dear” to him and added, “I pray that her souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family.”