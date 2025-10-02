Telugu actor Dimple Hayathi, husband booked for harassing domestic worker

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Hyderabad police, on Tuesday, September 29, have booked Telugu actor Dimple Hayathi and her husband Victor David for allegedly abusing and harassing their 22-year-old domestic worker.

The worker, a native of Odisha, was reportedly sent to work at Dimple’s apartment in Shaikpet through an employment agency from September 22. She was asked to take care of the couple’s dogs among other chores.

The worker alleged that she was constantly abused, humiliated, and even denied sufficient food during the time she worked for Dimple and Victor. The worker told News18 that the couple tried to assault her and even threatened to kill her.

The abuse allegedly escalated on Monday, September 29. When the worker tried to film the harassment to report to her manager, she alleged that Victor broke her phone and tried to assault her. She also alleged that her clothes were torn in the scuffle as she tried to escape.

According to reports, the Filmnagar police charged Dimple and Victor with assaulting, abusing her with an intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation and mischief under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dimple Hayathi has acted in films such as Atrangi Re (2021), Khiladi (2022) and Ramabanam (2023).